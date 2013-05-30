Amia Desk Chairs Recalled by Steelcase Inc.

About 11,000 Amia desk chairs by Steelcase Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich., in cooperation with the CPSC.

Hazard: The pivot pins installed in the control mechanism under the chair seat can fall out, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall includes the model 482 Series Steelcase Amia desk chairs manufactured between March 1, 2011 and June 6, 2011. The model number and manufacture date are printed on a label on the underside of the chair seat. The seats are available in various colored fabric options as well as leather.

Sold at: Authorized Steelcase dealers and retail outlets including Healthy Back Store, CSN, Home Office Solutions, Office & Company and Sam Flax stores nationwide and online at www.store.steelcase.com from March 2011 through June 2011 for between $350 and $700.

Manufactured in: United States

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Steelcase to receive adhesive covers to apply over the pivot pins on their chairs. These pin adhesive covers can be applied without the use of a tool in less than five minutes. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Steelcase toll-free at (800) 391-7194 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also e-mail the firm at retrofits@steelcase.com.