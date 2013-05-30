Rollerblade USA Recalls Inline Skates

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Rollerblade USA, of West Lebanon, N.H., announced a voluntary recall of about 29,000 pairs of Spark, Spitfire Inline Skates today.

Hazard: The frame mounting bolts and wheel axle bolts can be loose on new skates. Loose wheels or frames on the skates can cause the rider to fall, posing a risk of injury.

Incidents/Injuries: Rollerblade USA has received 31 reports of loose bolts, including one report of a fall resulting in minor injuries that required medical attention.

Description: This recall involves the following models of inline skates purchased since September 2009.

Spark Pro, Men's (SKU# 00792200816), Black

Spark Pro, Women's (SKU# 007923007E2), Anthracite (Grey)

Spark 80, Men's (SKU# 00702800956), Black

Spark 80, Women's (SKU# 007029009A6), Anthracite (Grey)

Spitfire, Boy's (SKU# 00705500741), Black

Spitfire, Girl's (SKU# 007056007Y8), Silver

Spitfire S, Boy's (SKU# 00705700956), Black

Spitfire S, Girl's (SKU# 007058009A7), Anthracite (Grey)

Spitfire LX, (SKU# 00705000955), Silver

Sold at: Sporting goods stores nationwide and on the Internet from September 2009 through July 2010 for between $80 and $160.

Manufactured in: Thailand, Vietnam and China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately inspect all wheel-axle and frame-mounting bolts to ensure that they are properly tightened. Rollerblade USA recommends regular inspection and tightening of bolts. After wheel-axle and frame mounting bolts are inspected and tightened if needed, products are acceptable for sale & use. Video instructions on bolt tightening and maintenance are available at www.rollerblade.com

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Rollerblade USA at (800) 232-7655 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.rollerblade.com.

Recalled rollerblades. (Image credit: CPSC.)