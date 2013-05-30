Primal Vantage Expands Recall of Plastic Tree Steps

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Primal Vantage Co., Inc., of Randolph, N.J., announced a voluntary recall of about 40,000 Ameristep Plastic Strap-On Tree Steps.

Hazard: The plastic portion of the step can break, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Incidents/Injuries: Primal Vantage has received six complaints of step breakage, including two reports of consumers being bruised and cut.

Description: Product is a plastic tree step that attaches to a tree via a nylon strap and a large metal buckle. It is used to climb a tree in order to hunt from an elevated position. Model numbers 105 and 155 both have a 08, which is stamped on the plastic portion of the step denoting the year of manufacture.

Sold at: The product was sold from April 2008 through November 2009 at various outdoor and sporting goods retailers nationwide as a 3-step package in model 105 or as a single step in model 155.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the tree steps immediately. They should contact Primal Vantage for details on how to obtain a full refund. Consumers are asked not to return the product to retail stores as refunds can only be provided by Primal Vantage.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Primal Vantage toll free at (866) 972-6168 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit their website at treestandcustomerservice.com to print a return form or for further information on how to locate the date code on your tree step.