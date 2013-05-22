Gallery: China's Rare Creatures Caught on Camera

Giant Panda

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

This image shows a giant panda in the Wang Lang Natural Reserve in Sichuan province, southwestern China. It was captured by a camera trap set up by the World Wildlife Fund and its local partners as part of an effort to obtain footage of endangered species in China.

There are thought to be just 1,600 giant pandas left in the wild. The black-and-white bears are solitary creatures in their natural habitat.

Red Panda

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

Camera traps use automated cameras to take photographs of wild animals. This Red Panda was captured in Shen Guo Zhuang, Sichuan.

Asiatic Black Bear

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

Tree-loving Asiatic black bears, like the one shown here, are hunted for their skins, paws and even gall bladders, which are used in certain Asian medical traditions.

Leopard Cat

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

Leopard cats are about the size of domestic cats and they are native to Asia.

Yellow-Throated Marten

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

A yellow-throated marten props itself against a tree in this image captured in Wang Lang.

Tibetan Stump-Tailed Macaque

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

The Tibetan stump-tailed macaque, shown here, is listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Takin

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

These bulky, golden-haired oxen are called takin. They live in China’s high mountain forests and are considered endangered.

Wild Boar

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

A wild boar tramples through the snow in this camera trap image.

Golden Pheasant

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

A brilliantly colored golden pheasant was caught on camera in Wang Lang, Sichuan.

Temminck's Tragopan

(Image credit: WWF / Peking University.)

The striking colors on this male temminck's tragopan, a type of pheasant, help it to attract a mate.