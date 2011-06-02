Elastic Man: Man Sets Stretchiest Skin Record

Garry Turner can stretch the skin on his abdomen an amazing 6.25 inches, good enough to earn him the Guinness World Record for the stretchiest skin.

Turner performed the record-breaking feat on the set of "Guinness World Records: Primetime" in Los Angeles, Calif., on October 29, 1999. His skin is so stretchy that he is able to pull the skin from his neck completely over his lower jaw.

Watch Turner set the record below:

{youtube f46SpiboAew}

Turner is able to stretch his skin to such an extent because of a rare medical condition called Elhers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder of the connective tissues that affects the skin, ligaments and internal organs. In people with Elhers-Danlos Syndrome, the collagen that strengthens the skin and determines its elasticity becomes defective, resulting in a loosening of the skin and hypermobility of the joints .

Follow Life's Little Mysteries on Twitter @LLMysteries