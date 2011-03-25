Each year, the Legatum Institute, a private research organization based in Dubai, gathers data from 110 nations covering more than 90 percent of the world's population, and uses it to produce statistical comparisons of countries.

On March 18, Legatum published "The Top 10 Best Governed Countries In the World." It arrived at the list by measuring the levels of competition and corruption found in each government as well as citizens' confidence in elections, the judicial system, and the military. Without further adieu, here's the list, with one fact about each country's government:

#1 Switzerland

Switzerland has strong checks and balances: Individual political actors face a very high level of political constraint.

#2 Denmark

Denmark has a well-regulated electoral process, and one of the most efficient bureaucracies in the world.

#3 United States

There is a high level of competition within the executive and legislative branches of government, both of which are thoroughly regulated.

#4 New Zealand

Support for the government's social and environmental policies is very high in New Zealand.

#5 Canada

A high number of Canadians are satisfied with government efforts to help the poor.

#6 Sweden

Perceptions of corruption in government and business are very low in Sweden, and citizens approve of the level of government regulations on business.

#7 Finland

Over 90% of Finns are confident that their elections are fair.

#8 Australia

An above-average number of Australian citizens voice their opinions to government officials.

#9 United Kingdom

The UK model of government is among the world's most stable, having been unchanged for 128 years.

#10 Netherlands

The Netherlands takes first place for the level of competition and regulation in place to check the power of the executive branch.

For more information, visit the Legatum Prosperity Index.

Got a question? Send us an emailThis e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and we'll crack itThis e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Follow Natalie Wolchover on Twitter @nattyover