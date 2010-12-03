Countdown: The World's Fastest Vehicles

According to China's Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese passenger train recently set a new speed record for an unmodified conventional commercial train: 302 mph (486 kilometers per hour).

Other types of trains in other countries have traveled faster. A specially modified French TGV train reached 357.2 mph (574.8 kph) during a 2007 test, and a Japanese magnetically levitated train sped to 361 mph (581 kph) in 2003.

Those speeds easily crush those of the world's fastest production car, but they're nothing compared to the fastest plane. Here's a list of the fastest vehicles in history.

Fastest car: Thrust SSC, a super-sonic, jet-propelled car -- 763.035 mph (1,227.986 kph). Set on a one-mile track at Black Rock Desert, Nevada in 1997.

Fastest production car: The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport -- 267.81 mph (431.072 kph). Set in 2010.

Fastest motorcycle (official): BUB - Lucky 7 Streamliner -- 367.382 mph (591.244 kph). Set at Bonneville Speedway, Utah in 2009.

Fastest motorcycle (unofficial): Top Oil-Ack Attack streamliner -- 376.363 mph (605.697 kph). Set at Bonneville Speedway, Utah in 2010.

Fastest boat: Spirit of Australia speedboat -- 317.596 mph (511.13 kph). Set in 1970.

Fastest helicopter: Westland Lynx 800 G-Lynx -- 249.1 mph (401 kph). Set in 1986.

Fastest manned spacecraft: Apollo 10 -- 24,790 mph. (39,896 kph). Set in 1969.

