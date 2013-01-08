Image Gallery: Humans Visit Huge Penguin Colony

Encouraging discovery
The newly-discovered 9,000-strong emperor penguin colony on Antarctica's Princess Ragnhild Coast.
Tough trek
The difficult traverse, using a skidoo to reach the emperor penguin colony.
9,000 Strong
The newly-discovered 9,000-strong emperor penguin colony on Antarctica's Princess Ragnhild Coast.
Proud residents
Some of the elegant occupants of the newly-discovered colony.
Sitting watch
A researcher sits near the penguin colony at Princess Elisabeth Antarctica.
Honored first look
Expedition leader Alain Hubert, one of the three first people to visit the 9,000-strong emperor penguin colony on Antarctica's Princess Ragnhild Coast.
Showing off
Princess Elisabeth Antarctica chief mechanic Kristof Soete, one of the three first people to visit the colony.
Little families
Emperor penguin adults and chicks in the newly found colony.
A sight for sore eyes
These adults and the chick are part of the newly discovered colony.
Snacktime
An adult Emperor Penguin feeds a chick in the newfound colony.
Sad day
One that didn't make it. A dead penguin chick lies at in the snow. Only 19% of emperor penguin chicks survive their first year.