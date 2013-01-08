Image Gallery: Humans Visit Huge Penguin Colony

Encouraging discovery

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

The newly-discovered 9,000-strong emperor penguin colony on Antarctica's Princess Ragnhild Coast.

Tough trek

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

The difficult traverse, using a skidoo to reach the emperor penguin colony.

9,000 Strong

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

Proud residents

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

Some of the elegant occupants of the newly-discovered colony.

Sitting watch

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation)

A researcher sits near the penguin colony at Princess Elisabeth Antarctica.

Honored first look

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation)

Expedition leader Alain Hubert, one of the three first people to visit the 9,000-strong emperor penguin colony on Antarctica's Princess Ragnhild Coast.

Showing off

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

Princess Elisabeth Antarctica chief mechanic Kristof Soete, one of the three first people to visit the colony.

Little families

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

Emperor penguin adults and chicks in the newly found colony.

A sight for sore eyes

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

These adults and the chick are part of the newly discovered colony.

Snacktime

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

An adult Emperor Penguin feeds a chick in the newfound colony.

Sad day

(Image credit: International Polar Foundation/Alain Hubert)

One that didn't make it. A dead penguin chick lies at in the snow. Only 19% of emperor penguin chicks survive their first year.