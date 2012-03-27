Images: Species of the Maya Biosphere Reserve

maya-biosphere-reserve

The heart of the Maya Biosphere Reserve, which will be protected under a new agreement between local communities, the Guatemalan governments and conservation groups.

A scarlet macaw in the Maya Biosphere Reserve. The bird is one of the most endangered species of parrots in the world, threatened by the destruction of their habitats.

The Maya Biosphere Reserve is also home to the black howler monkey (Alouatta caraya).

Jaguars, the largest living cats in the Americas, are also found in the Maya Biosphere Reserve. Jaguar populations still exist in 18 countries in Latin America.