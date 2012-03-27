Images: Species of the Maya Biosphere Reserve

maya-biosphere-reserve
The heart of the Maya Biosphere Reserve, which will be protected under a new agreement between local communities, the Guatemalan governments and conservation groups.
scarlet-macaw-120327
A scarlet macaw in the Maya Biosphere Reserve. The bird is one of the most endangered species of parrots in the world, threatened by the destruction of their habitats.
black-howler-monkey-120327
The Maya Biosphere Reserve is also home to the black howler monkey (Alouatta caraya).
jaguar-pantera-onca-120327
Jaguars, the largest living cats in the Americas, are also found in the Maya Biosphere Reserve. Jaguar populations still exist in 18 countries in Latin America.