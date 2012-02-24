Images: Morocco's Rugged Beauty

Moroccan Beauty

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Richard Wiese and villagers walk the terrain in the High Atlas Mountain near the village of Tafraout Issirce at sunset.

Family Ceremony

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Traditional Berber wedding ceremony.

Traditional Crafts

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Berber women and children gather around their traditional handicraft.

Traditional Farming

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Berber man employs traditional farming technique.

Traditional Cooking Methods

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Wiese learns traditional cooking methods from villagers.

Tea Time

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Wiese shares Moroccan tea with village elders.

Getting Acquainted

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Wiese gets acquainted with local goats.

Moroccan Villages

(Image credit: Born to Explore.)

Richard Wiese and villagers walk the terrain in the High Atlas Mountain near the village of Tafraout.