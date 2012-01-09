Vivid Images of New Snake Species

Matilda's Horned Viper

A colorful new species of bush viper, named after a researcher's daughter, was found in Tanzania.

Bush Viper Discovered

Hornlike scales above its eyes make Matilda's Horned Viper an interesting sight.

Kissin' Cousins

The brightly hued snake bears a resemblance to the Usambara bush viper. Slight difference separate the two species.

Spectacular Colors

Striking black-and-yellow colors make the bush viper beautiful to watch.

Poachers Beware

To protect the species from illegal hunting, the exact location of the snake's habitat have been withheld. It is estimated to be only a few square miles of remote forest in southwest Tanzania.