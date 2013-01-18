Image Gallery: WWII Lard, Relics Revealed by Storms

Fatty Find

(Image credit: Scottish Natural Heritage)

After storms lashed Scotland over the holidays, decades-old lard from a World War II shipwreck washed up at St. Cyrus, a beach about 100 miles (160 km) north of Edinburgh.

Cyrus Beach

The St. Cyrus National Nature Reserve protects a range of environments, from beaches and dunes to grasslands and cliff systems.

Shipwreck Lard

(Image credit: Scottish Natural Heritage)

A reserve volunteer, Lainey Rees, gets a closer look at the lard, while a dog in the background enjoys investigating another chunk of the washed-up fat.

Calm Reserve

A 350-foot-long Gurkha bridge was built by Gurkhas in 1985 as a training exercise at St Cyrus nature reserve in Aberdeenshire.

Rock Faces

Here, a former riverbank at St. Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, revealing faces in the geological feature.

Erosion at Tentsmuir

(Image credit: Scottish Natural Heritage)

Further south, at Tentsmuir Nature Reserve, beach erosion exposed corrugated iron sheets that were used as molds for creating coastal sea defenses.

Bunkers Revealed

(Image credit: Scottish Natural Heritage)

The storms also revealed a narrow-gauge railway and concrete bunkers on the beach at Tentsmuir.