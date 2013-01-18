Image Gallery: WWII Lard, Relics Revealed by Storms

Fatty Find
After storms lashed Scotland over the holidays, decades-old lard from a World War II shipwreck washed up at St. Cyrus, a beach about 100 miles (160 km) north of Edinburgh.
Cyrus Beach
The St. Cyrus National Nature Reserve protects a range of environments, from beaches and dunes to grasslands and cliff systems.
Shipwreck Lard
A reserve volunteer, Lainey Rees, gets a closer look at the lard, while a dog in the background enjoys investigating another chunk of the washed-up fat.
Calm Reserve
A 350-foot-long Gurkha bridge was built by Gurkhas in 1985 as a training exercise at St Cyrus nature reserve in Aberdeenshire.
Rock Faces
Here, a former riverbank at St. Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, revealing faces in the geological feature.
Erosion at Tentsmuir
Further south, at Tentsmuir Nature Reserve, beach erosion exposed corrugated iron sheets that were used as molds for creating coastal sea defenses.
Bunkers Revealed
The storms also revealed a narrow-gauge railway and concrete bunkers on the beach at Tentsmuir.