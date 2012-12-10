In Photos: Oldest Images of a Pharaoh

Nag el-Hamdulab
The plain of Nag el-Hamdulab, desert site of a series of rock carvings that seem to show Egypt's first pharaoh.
Site 7 Carvings
Site 7 at Nag el-Hamdurab is the most elaborate carving, showing a white-crowned king travelling with a flotilla of five boats.
The Site 7 carving has been recently damaged, but the sickle-shaped boats can be seen.
Animal Carvings
A damaged carving of a group of animals. The two undamaged animals on the right are unknown, but may represent some sort of mythical creatures.
Carvings at the second site in the area, seen etched into the tilted slab in the center.
Look closely -- standing on the top of this boat is a crowned figure who may represent Narmer, the first pharaoh to rule unified Egypt. Oarsmen propel the boat along.
This carving, damaged by modern vandals, shows a two-cabined boat, possibly flanked by prisoners and bowmen.
A boat with three male figures, probably prisoners, standing to the right.
This image shows cattle being herded by humans. A dog perches on the back of one cow.
A dog perches on the back of a cow, with a stick-wielding herder behind.