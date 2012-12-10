In Photos: Oldest Images of a Pharaoh

Nag el-Hamdulab

(Image credit: Stan Hendrickx, John Coleman Darnell & Maria Carmela Gatto)

The plain of Nag el-Hamdulab, desert site of a series of rock carvings that seem to show Egypt's first pharaoh.

Site 7 Carvings

Site 7 at Nag el-Hamdurab is the most elaborate carving, showing a white-crowned king travelling with a flotilla of five boats.

Boat Carvings

The Site 7 carving has been recently damaged, but the sickle-shaped boats can be seen.

Animal Carvings

A damaged carving of a group of animals. The two undamaged animals on the right are unknown, but may represent some sort of mythical creatures.

Ancient Etchings

Carvings at the second site in the area, seen etched into the tilted slab in the center.

The King's Boat

Look closely -- standing on the top of this boat is a crowned figure who may represent Narmer, the first pharaoh to rule unified Egypt. Oarsmen propel the boat along.

Boat Carvings

This carving, damaged by modern vandals, shows a two-cabined boat, possibly flanked by prisoners and bowmen.

Boat and Prisoners

A boat with three male figures, probably prisoners, standing to the right.

Herding Cattle

This image shows cattle being herded by humans. A dog perches on the back of one cow.

Dog on Cow

A dog perches on the back of a cow, with a stick-wielding herder behind.