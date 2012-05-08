Anatomy Meets Art: Da Vinci's Drawings

Woman's Body

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci began studying the human body to improve his paintings of the human form. But he soon threw himself into the study of anatomy. Here, an illustration of the cardiovascular system and major organs of a woman, drawn circa 1509-1510.

Nude Man

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

A drawing of a nude man from behind, c.1504-6, by Leonardo da Vinci.

Organs and Vessels

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci was close to unraveling the mysteries of the circulatory system. This drawing of the major organs and circulatory system of a man was made between 1485 and 1490.

The Beauty of the Hand

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci captured the delicacy of the hand in this series of sketches from around 1510.

Da Vinci's Limbs

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Sketches of the shoulder and foot made by Leonardo da Vinci around 1510.

Da Vinci's Notes

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci's journals contain notes, as well. Here, notes on the death of a centenarian, written in da Vinci's hand in about 1508.

Digestive System

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

A study of the digestive system made by Leonardo da Vinci.

Skull

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

A skull sectioned, 1489, by Leonardo da Vinci.

Sketches of the Heart

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci's studies of the coronary vessels and valves of the heart, c.1511-13

Fetus in Utero

(Image credit: The Royal Collection (c) 2012, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II )

Leonardo da Vinci's sketches of a fetus in the womb, made between 1510 and 1513.