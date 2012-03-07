Gallery: Life of the Costa Rica Margin Hydrothermal Seep

Beauty of a Tube Worm

(Image credit: Greg Rouse/SIO)

Lamellibrachia barhami, a species of tubeworm that lives at both hydrothermal vents and methane seeps. This ‘foundation’ species forms giant bushes and massive meadows at Jaco Scar on the Costa Rica Margin.

Tube Worm Bush

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Mussels and tube worms cluster together in enormous bushes around the Costa Rica margin 'hydrothermal seep.' Researchers estimate that more than 14,000 tube worms make up this enormous bush.

Meadows of Tube Worms

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

At the methane-rich hydrothermal site, tube worms dominate the landscape.

Living Sea Floor

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Dense beds of crabs crawl with snails and galatheid crabs.

Clam's Life

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Brittle stars, snails and clams as seen from the submersible vehicle Alvin at the vent site.

Sabellid Worm

(Image credit: Greg Rouse/SIO)

A sabellid worm found at the hydrothermal seep area.

Archinome

(Image credit: Greg Rouse/SIO)

Archinome, another wild marine worm found at the Costa Rica margin site.

A Handful of Tube Worms

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

The remote arm of the submersible Alvin grasps a sample of tube worms for analysis.

Shy Fish Among Worms

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

A zoarcid fish peeks out from the safety of a tube worm bush.

Giant Tube Worm Cluster

(Image credit: Lisa Levin/NSF/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

An enormous cluster of tube worms at the Costa Rica margin vent/seep area.

Symbiotic Relationship

(Image credit: Greg Rouse/SIO)

A hermit crab in a symbiotic relationship with an anemone. The crab uses the anemone as a shell, protecting the bright red crab eggs visible tucked into the anemone.