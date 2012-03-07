Gallery: Life of the Costa Rica Margin Hydrothermal Seep

Beauty of a Tube Worm
Lamellibrachia barhami, a species of tubeworm that lives at both hydrothermal vents and methane seeps. This ‘foundation’ species forms giant bushes and massive meadows at Jaco Scar on the Costa Rica Margin.
Tube Worm Bush
Mussels and tube worms cluster together in enormous bushes around the Costa Rica margin 'hydrothermal seep.' Researchers estimate that more than 14,000 tube worms make up this enormous bush.
Meadows of Tube Worms
At the methane-rich hydrothermal site, tube worms dominate the landscape.
Living Sea Floor
Dense beds of crabs crawl with snails and galatheid crabs.
Clam's Life
Brittle stars, snails and clams as seen from the submersible vehicle Alvin at the vent site.
Sabellid Worm
A sabellid worm found at the hydrothermal seep area.
Archinome
Archinome, another wild marine worm found at the Costa Rica margin site.
A Handful of Tube Worms
The remote arm of the submersible Alvin grasps a sample of tube worms for analysis.
Shy Fish Among Worms
A zoarcid fish peeks out from the safety of a tube worm bush.
Giant Tube Worm Cluster
An enormous cluster of tube worms at the Costa Rica margin vent/seep area.
Symbiotic Relationship
A hermit crab in a symbiotic relationship with an anemone. The crab uses the anemone as a shell, protecting the bright red crab eggs visible tucked into the anemone.