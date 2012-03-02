Gallery: Freeze-Dried Pets

Freeze-Dried Dog

(Image credit: Mike McCullough, Mac's Taxidermy)

A pet schnauzer preserved with a freeze-drying technique at Mac's Taxidermy in Fort Loudon, Penn.

Freeze-Dried Dalmatian

(Image credit: Mike McCullough, Mac's Taxidermy)

Most taxidermist recommend a closed-eye "sleeping" pose for preserved pets.

Freeze-Dried Pet

(Image credit: Mike McCullough, Mac's Taxidermy)

The freeze-drying process can take up to a year for large animals.

Small Dog

(Image credit: Mike McCullough, Mac's Taxidermy)

Only a handful of taxidermy shops freeze-dry pets, so owners ship animals from across the country.

Amigo the Yorkie

(Image credit: Cathy Huntley, Freeze Dry By Cathy)

Freeze-dried by Cathy Huntley, "Amigo" the Yorkie is posed standing.

Yorkie Profile

(Image credit: Cathy Huntley, Freeze Dry By Cathy)

Glass eyes create a lifelike appearance. Some owners opt for custom-painted eyes to match the shade of their pet's eyes in life.

Freeze-Dried Yorkie

(Image credit: Cathy Huntley, Freeze Dry By Cathy)

Even small animals take a long time to freeze-dry; A 10-pound cat, for example, might take about 6 months.

Yorkie Pose

(Image credit: Cathy Huntley, Freeze Dry By Cathy)

Some owners choose freeze-drying so they can keep their pet nearby. Others want to save the animal so that it can be buried with them when they die.

Mike McCullough

(Image credit: Mike McCullough, Mac's Taxidermy)

Mike McCullough, owner of Mac's Taxidermy, with his (living) bulldog Katie. McCullough says he has no intention of freeze-drying Katie after her death.