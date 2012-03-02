Gallery: Freeze-Dried Pets

Freeze-Dried Dog
A pet schnauzer preserved with a freeze-drying technique at Mac's Taxidermy in Fort Loudon, Penn.
Freeze-Dried Dalmatian
Most taxidermist recommend a closed-eye "sleeping" pose for preserved pets.
Freeze-Dried Pet
The freeze-drying process can take up to a year for large animals.
Small Dog
Only a handful of taxidermy shops freeze-dry pets, so owners ship animals from across the country.
Amigo the Yorkie
Freeze-dried by Cathy Huntley, "Amigo" the Yorkie is posed standing.
Yorkie Profile
Glass eyes create a lifelike appearance. Some owners opt for custom-painted eyes to match the shade of their pet's eyes in life.
Freeze-Dried Yorkie
Even small animals take a long time to freeze-dry; A 10-pound cat, for example, might take about 6 months.
Yorkie Pose
Some owners choose freeze-drying so they can keep their pet nearby. Others want to save the animal so that it can be buried with them when they die.
Mike McCullough
Mike McCullough, owner of Mac's Taxidermy, with his (living) bulldog Katie. McCullough says he has no intention of freeze-drying Katie after her death.