Image Gallery: Beautiful Nubian Art

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

At the site of Selib, only a few miles east of Banganarti, archaeologists have discovered four churches, one built on top of the other. The oldest dates back to the sixth century, a time when Christianity was just beggining to spread in Nubia.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

Two pillars from one of the churches yielded a welcome surprise.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

It yielded an inscription - Zacharias basileus Mena hagios - King Zacharias (a seventh century ruler) dedicated the church to St. Mena, a third century Egyptian hermit.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

A baptismal area, shaped like a keyhold, from the seventh century church.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

Decorated capitals, the top of columns, were found at the seventh century church.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

This vessel was found in four pieces and had to be put back together. Archaeologists determined that it dates to the 11th or 12th centuries and was used for blessing "gifts of the earth" such as water, wine or oil.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

The same vessel as seen from above, it would have been used for liquids.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

One of the baptistery's found at Selib, pictured here, belongs to the earliest church, dating back about 1,500 years ago.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

A ceramic from the earliest church.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

When the researchers excavated this well at Selib they found quite a surprise.

(Image credit: Bogdan Zurawski)

They found at its bottom beautiful decoration in a zig-zag pattern. It has no practical purpose, only aesthetic.