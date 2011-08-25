Amazon Expedition: An Album

Unexplored Territory

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

A view down the throat of a Tucunaré fish, caught during a 20-day expedition in December 2010 to an unexplored area in the Meridional Brazilian Amazon.

Going Fishing

(Image credit: © WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

Rosalvo Duarte and James Bilce, members of the ictiology team, conducting their work at Madeirinha River. The expedition also turned up several possible new species of fish, including a catfish and a tetra.

In Bloom

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

Some flowers found near the Roosevelt River. The expedition explored four protected areas of the Guariba-Roosevelt Extractive Reserve, the Tucumã State Park and the Roosevelt River and Madeirinha River. It was intended to gather information to improvement the management of these areas.

São Lourenço

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

São Lourenço is the most important community of Guariba River.

Beautiful Bird

(Image credit: © WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

A blue and yellow macaw Ara ararauna seen during the expedition.

Fruit of the Amazon

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

Camu-camu ,Myrciaria dúbia, is one of the most famous fruits of the Amazon.

A Fish This Big

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

Measuring a fish during the expedition. The region has 208 registered fish species, so far two of these appear to be new to science, but others are still being processed.

Headed to Camp

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

The expedition heads toward the site of their fourth settlement. This trip took twelve hours.

Bird of Prey

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

A great black hawk Urubitinga urubitinga flying near to the Roosevelt River.

Map-Making Stop

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

The Cujubim settlement, where the researchers worked with residents to construct maps.

An Orchid

(Image credit: WWF-Brazil/Juvenal Pereira)

An orchid registered during the expedition.