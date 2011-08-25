Amazon Expedition: An Album

Unexplored Territory
A view down the throat of a Tucunaré fish, caught during a 20-day expedition in December 2010 to an unexplored area in the Meridional Brazilian Amazon.
Going Fishing
Rosalvo Duarte and James Bilce, members of the ictiology team, conducting their work at Madeirinha River. The expedition also turned up several possible new species of fish, including a catfish and a tetra.
In Bloom
Some flowers found near the Roosevelt River. The expedition explored four protected areas of the Guariba-Roosevelt Extractive Reserve, the Tucumã State Park and the Roosevelt River and Madeirinha River. It was intended to gather information to improvement the management of these areas.
São Lourenço
São Lourenço is the most important community of Guariba River.
Beautiful Bird
A blue and yellow macaw Ara ararauna seen during the expedition.
Fruit of the Amazon
Camu-camu ,Myrciaria dúbia, is one of the most famous fruits of the Amazon.
A Fish This Big
Measuring a fish during the expedition. The region has 208 registered fish species, so far two of these appear to be new to science, but others are still being processed.
Headed to Camp
The expedition heads toward the site of their fourth settlement. This trip took twelve hours.
Bird of Prey
A great black hawk Urubitinga urubitinga flying near to the Roosevelt River.
Map-Making Stop
The Cujubim settlement, where the researchers worked with residents to construct maps.
An Orchid
An orchid registered during the expedition.