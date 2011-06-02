Alligator Alley: Pictures of Monster Reptiles

Gator vs. Python

(Image credit: Lori Oberhofer, , National Park Service )

An American alligator fights with an invasive python in Everglades National Park. The gator appears to be winning, but pythons sometimes come out ahead in these struggles and have even eating alligators.

Reptilian struggle

(Image credit: Lori Oberhofer, National Park Service )

A Burmese python (Python molurus) peeks over the head of an alligator that holds the python's body in its mouth in Everglades National Park. Invasive pythons have clashed with gators in Florida, sometimes eating the toothy reptiles.

American alligator

(Image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Chinese alligator

(Image credit: Liuqf | Dreamstime.com)

Chinese alligator, called Alligator sinensis, in the Yangtze River.

Florida's Biggest Gator

(Image credit: FWC)

Robert "Tres" Ammerman poses with a state-record alligator, killed in 2010. The gator measured 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches (4.4 meters) long and weighed 654 pounds (297 kilograms)..

Alligator Anatomy

(Image credit: Henrik Lauridsen and Kasper Hansen, MR Research Center, Aarhus University Hospital, Skejby, Denmark)

A CT scan reveals the skeletal anatomy of a live alligator.

Albino alligator

A rare albino alligator lacks the pigments that make his relatives gray and green.

Swamp Thing

(Image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

An alligator suns itself at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Florida.

Swimming Gator

(Image credit: Tracy Enright , U.S. Geological Survey)

This American alligator could easily go unnoticed swimming in the dark waters of Big Cypress National Preserve, Florida.

Bigger in Texas

(Image credit: Dennis Demcheck , U.S. Geological Survey )

This large alligator was spotted lurking in Anahuac, Tex.

Alligator Smiles

(Image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

An American alligator's grin reveals rows of sharp teeth.