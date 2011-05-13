Image Gallery: Ancient Rock Art of Sudan

Crescent moon

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tim Karberg/Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster.)

Here a rock etched with patterns forming a crescent moon and orb, an example of another piece of rock art discovered at Wadi Abu Dom in northern Sudan.

Cattle drawing

The ancient artists did not use paint to create their "drawings," and instead carved the figures directly into the rock. To get a better view of the art, this cattle etching is shown on a white background.

Rock gong

In the arid Sudan valley, the team also found rock gongs (like the one shown), which were essentially large rocks that would've been smacked with a small rock to make a sound.

Ancient monastery

Shown on a white background, this rock art, discovered in Wadi Abu Dom, reveals a church that researchers say may depict a nearby ancient monastery called al-Ghazali.

Dragon slayer?

This piece of rock art found in Wadi Abu Dom depicts a knight riding a horned animal. There's a chance the armed rider may be a legendary soldier named St. George who was said to have slain a dragon.