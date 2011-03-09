Album: A New Face for Ötzi the Iceman Mummy

A New, Old Man

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Foto Ochsenreiter)

Ötzi, the 5,300-year-old mummy from the Alps, has a new face. Using a combination of forensic science and artistry, Dutch brothers Adrie and Alfons Kennis reconstructed his face for a new exhibit at the museum where his remains are housed, the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Italy.

A Copper Age Man

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Foto Ochsenreiter)

In 1991, hikers stumbled across Ötzi's mummified and frozen remains, along with his clothes and equipment, in the Ötztal Alps near the Italian-Austrian border. He is believed to have lived between 3350 and 3100 B.C., before Stonehenge or the pyramids of Giza were built.

A New Face

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Heike Engel 21Lux)

Various studies have explored how Ötzi died, what he ate and whether he has any living relatives, but one of the most frequently asked questions – what did he look like? – lingers, according to the museum.

Science and Artistry

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Heike Engel 21Lux)

The Kennis brothers recreated Ötzi's face based on 3D images of his skull. A photographer, Heike Engel documented the process for half a year.

Resting Place

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Marco Samadelli)

A Viennese journalist coined Ötzi’s name, which is derived from the Ötztal Alps, where he was found. The site, shown above, was originally believed to be in Austria, but a survey conducted after the mummy was found revealed it was actually in South Tyrol, Italy.

Preserved by Luck

(Image credit: Franco Rollo, University of Camerino)

Previous research indicates Ötzi died from the lost blood caused by a wound from an arrow. But fortunately for history, he died in a protected gully, high in a cold glacier region. Snow covered his body, which remained protected from the flow of the glacier by the gully, according to the museum.

Joe Copper Age

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology)

In the time since Ötzi's discovery, researchers have gleaned bits and pieces of his identity. Ötzi’s bone tissue puts him at about 46-years-old when he died, a ripe old age for his time. He appears typical of the Copper Age in other respects as well, standing about 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 meters) tall and weighting around 110.2 pounds (50 kilograms).

Maintaining a Mummy

(Image credit: © South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology)

Ötzi's remains are kept in a refrigerated cell at the museum, which mimics the wet, cold glacial conditions that preserved his body. A unique cooling system makes it possible for the mummy to be displayed.