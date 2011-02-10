Amazing Photos: The Little Things in Life

The picture shows a rare soap film pattern, just a few seconds, before the film collapses."The ball-shape patterns, in my opinion, are the most aesthetical ones," said organic farmer Gerd Guenther, Düsseldorf, Germany, who took the photograph.

(Image credit: Dr. John Hart)

Dr. John Hart of the University of Colorado in Boulder created this image of a crystallized melt of sulfur and acetanilide.(20th place)

(Image credit: Cameron Johnson)

This image shows a wistar rat retina outlining the retinal vessel network. (19th place)

(Image credit: Gerd Guenther)

The picture shows a rare soap film pattern, just a few seconds, before the film collapses. "The ball-shape patterns, in my opinion, are the most aesthetical ones," said organic farmer Gerd Guenther, Düsseldorf, Germany, who took the photograph.(18th place)

(Image credit: Charles Krebs)

This image depicts the eye and antenna base of a Ichneumon wasp.(17th place)

(Image credit: James Nicholson)

This live specimen is of an Orange Fungia (mushroom coral). (13th place)

(Image credit: Dr. Robert Markus)

Dr. Robert Markus took this picture of Mirabilis jalapa (four o'clock flower) stigma with pollen.(16th place)

(Image credit: Dr. Ralf Wagner)

The square and rectangular patterns are derived from Divaricatic acid from Evernia divaricata (lichen), recrystallized from acetone.(15th place)

(Image credit: Stephen Lowry)

These spiral vessels are part of a banana plant stem. (14th place)

(Image credit: Dr. Gregory Rouse)

It's not a jellyfish. It's a juvenile bivalve mollusc. (12th place)

(Image credit: Dr. Paul D. Andrews)

This image shows Telophase HeLa (cancer) cells expressing Aurora B-EGFP (green). (11th place)

(Image credit: Yanping Wang)

This image is a tasty visualization of crystallized soy sauce. (10th place)