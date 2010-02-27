How Long it Takes a Tsunami to Travel Across the Ocean

Estimated travel time for the tsunami generated by the 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Chile. The location of the earthquake is shown as a yellow star. Officials with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the times are estimates, and that waves can continue for an hour or more after the initial wave arrives.
Estimated travel time for the tsunami generated by the 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Chile. The location of the earthquake is shown as a yellow star. Officials with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the times are estimates, and that waves can continue for an hour or more after the initial wave arrives.