42,000-Year-Old Foal Entombed in Ice Still Had Liquid Blood in Its Veins
It's the oldest liquid blood on record, say scientists who want to clone the ice age horse.
Find out everything there is to know about cloning and stay updated on the latest cloning news with the comprehensive articles, interactive features and pictures at LiveScience.com. Learn more about this controversial procedure as scientists continue to make progress with cloning.
Related Topics: Babies, DNA and Genes, Technology
It's the oldest liquid blood on record, say scientists who want to clone the ice age horse.
A handful of 28,0000-year-old woolly mammoth cell parts were recently "woken up" for a short time in a new experiment, but cloning the ice age beasts is still a long way off.
Will a 40,000-year-old mummified horse revive an ice-age species?
Toenail fungus is not sexy, and the microbes that cause the infection appear to agree.
For the first time, scientists have cloned non-human primates.
Meet the puppies that were cloned from the world's first cloned dog.
The road to bringing back the mammoth — a giant that went extinct at the end of the last ice age — is filled with barriers.
If scientists could resurrect extinct animals — such as the dodo, Columbian mammoth or Tasmanian tiger — should these animals have different names that distinguish them from the original species?
Cloning is the process of taking genetic information from one living thing and creating identical copies of it.
It was 20 years ago this week that scientists announced the first successful cloning of a mammal — the now-famous sheep Dolly.
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the announcement of Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.
The woolly mammoth, a cousin of today's elephants, died out about 10,000 years ago. It may be possible to bring them back by cloning, but should we?
Four cloned sheep that are genetically identical to Dolly, the first cloned mammal, are still healthy even in old age, a new study found.
The woolly mammoth's genome has been sequenced, revealing several key adaptations to the cold that could help scientists design elephant-mammoth hybrids.
An ancient mammoth preserved in permafrost could yield the best hoping of cloning the extinct beast yet.
An ancient mammoth preserved in permafrost could be the best chance of cloning the extinct beast yet.
A new technique for creating stem cells shows they can be made in a way that reduces the risk of these cells dividing haphazardly and becoming cancerous.
Advances in biotechnology could enable scientists to bring woolly mammoths and other extinct animals back from the grave. But critics argue that the practice will only hinder conservation efforts.
A stunningly preserved mammoth fossil was unearthed on an island off the coast of Siberia
The art is meant to spur conversation on the nature of identity and scientific progress.