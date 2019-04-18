Cloning

Find out everything there is to know about cloning and stay updated on the latest cloning news with the comprehensive articles, interactive features and pictures at LiveScience.com. Learn more about this controversial procedure as scientists continue to make progress with cloning.

Related Topics: Babies, DNA and Genes, Technology

Latest Updates

Called the Lena horse (<em>Equus caballus lenensis</em>), this ice age foal was found in the Batagaika Crater in eastern Siberia and is thought to have been just 2 months old when it died, likely by drowning in mud.

42,000-Year-Old Foal Entombed in Ice Still Had Liquid Blood in Its Veins

By Stephanie Pappas

It's the oldest liquid blood on record, say scientists who want to clone the ice age horse.

Woolly mammoth

Mammoth DNA Briefly 'Woke Up' Inside Mouse Eggs. But Cloning Mammoths Is Still a Pipe Dream.

By Laura Geggel

A handful of 28,0000-year-old woolly mammoth cell parts were recently "woken up" for a short time in a new experiment, but cloning the ice age beasts is still a long way off.

This Plan to Bring Back an Extinct Ice-Age Horse Species Is an Extreme Long Shot, Scientists Say

By Mindy Weisberger

Will a 40,000-year-old mummified horse revive an ice-age species?

toenail fungus, trichophyton rubrum

Toenail Fungus's Nonexistent Sex Life Is More Interesting Than You Think

By Rachael Rettner

Toenail fungus is not sexy, and the microbes that cause the infection appear to agree.

Meet monkey clone, Hua Hua.

Monkeys Have Been Cloned, Paving the Way for Human Cloning

By Stephanie Pappas

For the first time, scientists have cloned non-human primates.

Attack of the (Adorable) Clones: Puppies Are 'Reclones' of First Cloned Dog

By Mindy Weisberger

Meet the puppies that were cloned from the world's first cloned dog.

Mammoths (mother and baby) monument near road to Nadym town in Western Siberia, Russia.

Mammoth resurrection: 11 hurdles to bringing back an ice age beast

By Laura Geggel

The road to bringing back the mammoth — a giant that went extinct at the end of the last ice age — is filled with barriers.

Dodo skeleton

Should a 'Resurrected' Dodo or Mammoth Get a New Name?

By Laura Geggel

If scientists could resurrect extinct animals — such as the dodo, Columbian mammoth or Tasmanian tiger — should these animals have different names that distinguish them from the original species?

Dolly the Sheep in a field at The Roslin Institute.

Facts About Cloning

By Alina Bradford

Cloning is the process of taking genetic information from one living thing and creating identical copies of it.

Dolly the Sheep in a field at The Roslin Institute.

8 Mammals That Have Been Cloned Since Dolly the Sheep

By Stephanie Bucklin

It was 20 years ago this week that scientists announced the first successful cloning of a mammal — the now-famous sheep Dolly.

Dolly the Sheep in a field at The Roslin Institute.

20 Years After Dolly the Sheep, What Have We Learned About Cloning?

By Stephanie Bucklin

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the announcement of Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

Facts About Woolly Mammoths

By Alina Bradford

The woolly mammoth, a cousin of today's elephants, died out about 10,000 years ago. It may be possible to bring them back by cloning, but should we?

Several sheep that are clones of each other graze together in a field.

Dolly the Sheep's Clone 'Sisters' Are Healthy in Old Age

By Rachael Rettner

Four cloned sheep that are genetically identical to Dolly, the first cloned mammal, are still healthy even in old age, a new study found.

Woolly Mammoth Clones Closer Than Ever, Thanks to Genome Sequencing

By Tia Ghose

The woolly mammoth's genome has been sequenced, revealing several key adaptations to the cold that could help scientists design elephant-mammoth hybrids.

a mammoth carcass

Can the Long-Extinct Woolly Mammoth Be Cloned?

By Tia Ghose

An ancient mammoth preserved in permafrost could yield the best hoping of cloning the extinct beast yet.

mammoth carcass excavated

Photos: A 40,000-year-old mammoth autopsy

By Tia Ghose

An ancient mammoth preserved in permafrost could be the best chance of cloning the extinct beast yet.

A needle injects material into a cell

Cookin' Up Stem Cells: New Technique Lowers Cancer Risk (Video)

By Christopher Wanjek

A new technique for creating stem cells shows they can be made in a way that reduces the risk of these cells dividing haphazardly and becoming cancerous.

Incredible Technology: How to Bring Extinct Animals Back to Life

By Tanya Lewis

Advances in biotechnology could enable scientists to bring woolly mammoths and other extinct animals back from the grave. But critics argue that the practice will only hinder conservation efforts.

A scientists holds a vial of mammoth blood

Image Gallery: Stunning Mammoth Unearthed

By Tia Ghose

A stunningly preserved mammoth fossil was unearthed on an island off the coast of Siberia

At San Francisco's Modernism gallery, conceptual artist Jonathon Keats looks over some of the components used to epigenetically clone Lady Gaga

Artist's 'Cloning Agency' Replicates Jesus, Lady Gaga

By Mike Wall

The art is meant to spur conversation on the nature of identity and scientific progress.