Draconid meteor shower 2024: How to see dozens of 'shooting stars' fall from the dragon's tail this week

On Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 8 and 9), the night skies may be peppered with "shooting stars" during the annual Draconid meteor shower.

Although it's not expected to be one of the year's best meteor showers , a special feature of the Draconids makes them hugely appealing to skywatchers: While most meteor showers are best observed in the early predawn hours, Draconid meteors can appear anytime after dark.

That's because their radiant point — the constellation from which they appear to originate — is Draco, the dragon, which can be found in the northern sky. Draco is a circumpolar constellation, meaning it appears to revolve around Polaris, the North Star , once every 24 hours. Draco is, therefore, always visible in the Northern Hemisphere under clear skies.

According to the American Meteor Society , the Draconids are a variable meteor shower, meaning a modest display of shooting stars is expected, with a slight chance of strong activity. The Draconids typically produce about 10 meteors per hour during the shower's peak, according to EarthSky.org . That makes the evening of Oct. 8 an excellent opportunity to go stargazing with the potential to see a few shooting stars.

As one of the largest northern constellations, Draco is best visualized this time of the year as a zigzagging serpent's tail, forming a vague Z shape above the Big Dipper in the north-northwest sky. The constellation is home to deep-sky sights, including the stunning Cat's Eye Nebula (NGC 6543), the Tadpole Galaxy (UGC 10214) and the Spindle Galaxy (M102), according to Constellation-Guide.com .

The timing for the peak of the Draconid meteor shower is favorable for skywatchers. On Oct. 8, a waxing crescent moon will be visible with Venus in the west, which will sink a few hours after sunset. That means it doesn't matter when you look north, since there will be little moonlight to bleach the sky.

