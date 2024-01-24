Scientists accidentally create world's tightest, smallest knot

Scientists recently tied the smallest, tightest knot ever recorded, containing just 54 atoms. The microscopic twist is in the form of a trefoil, the simplest type of nontrivial knot, with three interlaced crossings and no loose ends. The newly formed "metallaknot" contains gold and even assembles itself, according to a new paper published Jan. 2 in the journal Nature Communications .

The scientists discovered this double-record-breaking knot unintentionally, study co-author Richard Puddephatt , a chemist at the University of Western Ontario, told New Scientist . Originally, the researchers were trying to connect carbon structures to gold acetylides — a class of chemical compounds. During this process, one of the reactions yielded a golden chain that tied itself into a tangle resembling a three-leaf clover.

Related: RNA ties itself in knots, then unties itself in mesmerizing video

"It's quite a complicated system and, honestly, we don't know how it happens," Puddephatt said.

Along with being exceedingly tiny, the knot was also the tightest ever tied, according to the study. Knot tightness is measured by its backbone-to-crossing ratio (BCR), with the smallest value representing the tightest knot. The previous record holder for tightest knot had a BCR of 24, but this new trefoil just edges it out with a BCR of 23.

"Molecular knots, whose synthesis presents many challenges, can play important roles in protein structure and function as well as in useful molecular materials, whose properties depend on the size of the knotted structure," the researchers wrote in the study.