Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 34: Mysterious Universe

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at the universe, which contains all elements, energy, matter and contents of space.

Where did the universe come from, what's it made of and will it ever stop expanding? And what the heck is dark matter and dark energy? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 34: Mysterious Universe, to find out!

We'll also hear about possible scenarios for how the universe could end, and how scientists are using a giant tank of water in a cavern deep underground in Japan to understand the existence of matter itself.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Rafi Letzter, staff writer at Live Science

