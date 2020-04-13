Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 20: Mysterious black holes

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at black holes, the mysterious cosmic objects that have a gravitational pull so strong that not even light can escape.

Where do black holes come from? Could our sun become a black hole? And if black holes are so awesome, why are their names usually so boring? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 20: Mysterious Black Holes, to find out!

We'll also hear about how black holes can be "hairy" and how scientists were recently able to capture the very first direct image of black hole M87, at the center of the Virgo A galaxy.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Tia Ghose, assistant managing editor at Live Science

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 20: Mysterious Black Holes below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for even more Life's Little Mysteries, and catch up on the latest Life's Little Mysteries articles. You can also join the conversation in our forums, where you can pose Life's Little Mysteries questions of your own, or even suggest topics for upcoming podcast episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.