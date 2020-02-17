Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 5: Mysterious volcanoes

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at some explosive mysteries that originate deep inside the Earth — volcanoes.

How do scientists know when a volcano is about to erupt, what would happen if the Yellowstone supervolcano erupted, and what would Earth look like if every volcano on the planet erupted at once? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 5: Mysterious Volcanoes to find out!

We'll also hear about ancient volcanoes that may have helped the global rise of mammals around 65 million years ago, and a volcanologist will explain how scientists monitor volcanoes to better predict eruptions.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Jessica Ball, the Associate Scientist-In-Charge for Hazard Assessment and Communication at the U.S. Geological Survey's California Volcano Observatory; Chelsea Gohd, reporter at Live Science sister site, Space.com

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 5: Mysterious Volcanoes below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Audioboom, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

