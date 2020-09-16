These could be the funniest animal pictures ever

Feast your eyes on some of the most amusing animal photos ever, as the finalists are unveiled for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020. The competition is designed to raise awareness of the need for conservation, and it's run in association with Born Free.

This year's winners will be revealed on October 22, but for now, have a chortle at these amazing photos, including this smiley Mediterranean parrotfish (Sparisoma cretense) photographed by Arturo Telle Thiemenn in El Hierro, Canary Islands.