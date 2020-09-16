These could be the funniest animal pictures ever
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists have been announced
Feast your eyes on some of the most amusing animal photos ever, as the finalists are unveiled for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020. The competition is designed to raise awareness of the need for conservation, and it's run in association with Born Free.
This year's winners will be revealed on October 22, but for now, have a chortle at these amazing photos, including this smiley Mediterranean parrotfish (Sparisoma cretense) photographed by Arturo Telle Thiemenn in El Hierro, Canary Islands.
Crashing into the picture
Brigitte Alcalay Marcon captured one of the most amusing photo bombs in the wild, at Etosha National Park, Namibia.
Tough negotiations
Ayala Fishaimer photographed this curious conversation in Israel.
Spreading the wildlife gossip
Who doesn't like a good gossip? Bernhard Esterer caught these lions in action in the Kalahari Desert, South Africa.
Almost time to get up
Charlie Davidson photographed this amusing racoon in Newport News, Virginia.
I could puke
We've all been there. Christina Holfelder snapped this gentoo penguin's well-timed event in the Falkland Islands.
Tern tuning its wings
Danielle D'Ermo photographed this common tern "tuning its wings" in Florida.
Hi y'all
Eric Fisher met this friendly brown bear in Alaska.
Doggo
Not all bears are as forthcoming, as Esa Ringbom discovered in Kuhmo, East Finland.
The inside joke
Femke van Willigen photographed this amused Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, Netherlands.
COVID hair
Lockdown wasn't kind to our locks, as this reddish egret can sympathise with. This photo was shot by Gail Bisson in Fort De Soto, Florida.
Lamentation!
Jacques Poulard captured this polar bear's head-in-hand moment in Spitzberg, Norway.
Like mother like daughter
An affectionate moment between Asian elephants, caught on camera by Jagdeep Rajput in Corbett National Park, India.
Peekaboo
We're not sure we would be brave enough to play peekaboo with a royal bengal tiger, but that's just what Jagdeep Rajput did at Ranthambore National Park, India.
Just chillin'
Jill Neff caught this racoon hanging out in Jackson, Ohio.
I think this tyre's gonna be flat
These curious young grizzly bears were photographed by Kay Kotzian in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
Having a laugh
This seal certainly finds something funny! It was photographed having a laugh by Ken Crossan in Caithness, Scotland.
Seriously, would you share some?
Krisztina Scheeff photographed this greedy Atlantic puffin (Fratercula arctica) in Scotland.
Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!
Kunal Gupta caught this wonderful moment between two elephants in Kaziranga, India.
I had to stay late at work
Luis Burgueño photographed this funny scene between two southern elephant seals at Isla Escondida in Patagonia.
Macaque striking a pose
This macaque in Uluwatu Temple, Bali is giving photographer Luis Martí its best pose.
Surprise smiles
Asaf Sereth photographed these alert dwarf mongooses at Lake Bogoria, Kenya.
Laughing hippo
Manoj Shah photographed these hippos sharing a moment in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.
Boredom
Marcus Westberg photographed this fed up mountain gorilla in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda.
Socially uninhibited
Don't mind us! Martin Grace caught this cheeky chacma baboon at River Chobe, Botswana.
Terry the turtle flipping the bird
Well, how rude! Mark Fitzpatrick captured this rebellious turtle at Lady Elliot Island, Queensland, Australia.
It's the last day of school holidays
Max Teo photographed these smooth-coated otters in an uncomfortable hug in Singapore.
Monkey business
Megan Lorenz photographed these frisky pig-tailed macaques at Kinabatangan River in Borneo, Malaysia.
Quiet please
Mike Lessel photographed this shushing kestrel at Huntington Beach, California.
How can I fly?
This eagle owl chick was photographed in Sakaka Al-Jouf, Saudi Arabia by Nader Al-Shammari.
I've got you this time!
Olin Rogers took this photo of some playful lion cubs at Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe.
No penguins under here!
Pearl Kasparian photographed this penguin illustrating a point at Boulder's Beach, Cape Town, South Africa.
Social distance, please!
A rose-ringed parakeet needs some space at Kaudulla National Park, Sri Lanka. Photographed by Petr Sochman.
I am champion
Photographer Ramesh Letchmanan celebrated with this snow monkey at Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan.
O Sole Mio
Roland Kranitz photographed this sweet ground squirrel in Hungary.
It's a mocking bird
Sally Lloyd-Jones photographed this kingfisher who likes to break the rules in Kirkcudbright, U.K.
Sun salutation class
This laidback sea lion was photographed by Sue Hollis in the Galapagos Islands.
Fun for all ages
Thomas Vijayan captured these gray langurs (Semnopithecus) playing around in Kabini, India.
Faceplant
Ouch! Tim Hearn caught this African Elephant's faceplant in Namibia.
Hide and seek
This azure damselfly, photographed by Tim Hearn in Devon, U.K., doesn't quite understand hide and seek.
Abracadabra
Vicki Jauron photographed this magical brown pelican at Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
So hot
Wei Ping Peng took this great photo of an uncomfortable snow monkey in Japan.
We all have that friend
There's always one isn't there? Yarin Klein photographed this funny brown bear in Kuril Lake, Kamchatka, Russia.
The race
Yevhen Samuchenko photographed these adventurous langurs at Hampi, India.