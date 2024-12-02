1,500-year-old riches and more than 100 weapons found under Iron Age chieftain's house

Archaeologists in Denmark have discovered a cache of more than 100 weapons buried under the house of an Iron Age chieftain. The 1,500-year-old collection — which is big enough to equip a small army — may have been a "sacrifice" or offering.

"The sheer number of weapons is astonishing, but what fascinates me most is the glimpse they provide into the societal structure and daily life of the Iron Age," Elias Witte Thomasen, an archaeologist at Vejle Museums who led the excavation, said Nov. 22 in a statement . "We suddenly feel very close to the people who lived here 1,500 years ago."

Between the first and fourth centuries A.D., Denmark was on the periphery of the Roman Empire as part of greater Germania. Most people in this area were simple farmers, but Romans such as Julius Caesar wrote about violent Germanic warriors. Some scholars think that the Romans may even have provided the tribes in Denmark with weapons, possibly to keep the peace at the border with Scandinavia.

Archaeologists found the cache during a highway expansion project in August at a site called Løsning Søndermark. The metal weapons lay beneath two early fifth-century houses that likely belonged to someone powerful enough to raise an army. Because the weapons were purposefully buried during a house demolition, researchers think that they were sacrificed after success in war. The cache of metal objects included 119 lances and spears, eight swords, five knives, one ax and a rare set of chainmail.

Related: Ancient stone circles in Norway were hiding a dark secret: dozens of children's graves

A set of Iron Age chainmail was recovered from an excavation in Denmark. (Image credit: Vejle Museums)

Very few examples of Iron Age chainmail have been found in southern Scandinavia, and the Løsning chainmail is the first to be recovered from a settlement site rather than a burial, according to the statement. This elaborate piece of armor was expensive and time-consuming to produce, so it probably belonged to the chieftain himself, according to the archaeologists.

In addition to the weapons, archaeologists found fragments of two bronze neck rings known as "oath rings." These accessories were symbols of power in the Iron Age, further attesting to the chieftain's influence. The team also found fragments of a horse bridle and a bugle, as well as a number of iron and bronze objects that have yet to be studied.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A fragment of an "oath ring" — an Iron Age symbol of power — was discovered during an archaeological excavation in Denmark. (Image credit: Vejle Museums)

Although the weapons cache has been clearly linked to an Iron Age chief's house, archaeologists are unsure whether the objects belonged to local warriors or were amassed as the spoils of war. However, a similar Iron Age hoard found in the town of Vindelev, just 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Løsning, points to the presence of numerous powerful chieftains in the area.

The researchers will continue their analysis of the site and its weapons sacrifice to better understand Iron Age warriors and society.