How to watch 'Expedition Killer Whale' — TV and streaming details for orca documentary

Orcas circle an isolated seal in the new BBC/PBS documentary, 'Expedition Killer Whale.'

For a deep dive into orca behavior, "Expedition Killer Whale" packs stunning footage into a fascinating hour-long documentary, and we have all the details here on how to watch it.

After premiering in the U.K. on the BBC on Dec. 26, 2024, the show will be released in the U.S. on PBS on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The documentary is a joint venture between the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS and the WNET Group, the parent company that runs the New York City PBS station. It follows a team of scientists and filmmakers in a remote corner of Antarctica, where they're using various techniques to further our understanding of these highly-sophisticated apex predators.

The show promises never-before-seen footage of orca behavior, including hunting tactics and teaching sessions from adults to their young.

Read on for all the information on how to watch "Expedition Killer Whale" in the U.S., U.K., and wherever in the world you might be.

'Expedition Killer Whale': TV and streaming in the US

In the U.S., "Expedition Killer Whale" premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12 on PBS at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT.

You can watch PBS on television via most cable TV packages — check your local listings for details. You can also live stream "Expedition Killer Whale" for free on the PBS website and app, which will provide a simulcast of your local PBS station broadcast. The app requires a registration but the website browser player is just click and play.

"Expedition Killer Whale" will be available to watch on demand, although it is unclear if it will be free to do so. The "Nature" shows on the PBS streaming platform are often reserved for PBS Passport holders. PBS Passport is a membership system for PBS donors, with access offered to those who donate at least $5 per month — check your local PBS station for details.

How to watch 'Expedition Killer Whale' in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Expedition Killer Whale on the BBC iPlayer. It will only be available for a year.

BBC iPlayer requires registration but is free to use, although you do need a valid TV licence even when streaming on-demand content.

Watch 'Expedition Killer Whale' from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas you can watch the show from anywhere, thanks to a VPN.

Both PBS and BBC iPlayer are geo-restricted, meaning they usually only work in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. But a VPN — or Virtual Private Network — allows you to alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be back home.

