See these amazing images of the Blood Moon lunar eclipse from around the world

Billions of people saw the sky show Sunday (May 15) to Monday (May 16).

The Super Flower Blood Moon over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 15, 2022.
(Image credit: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Blood Moon lunar eclipse swept over densely populated areas in the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa on Sunday (May 15) and Monday (May 16).

The total eclipse happened as the moon moved into the umbral, or deeper, shadow of Earth. As the sun's light was refracted around the edges of our planet's atmosphere, the red hue shone on the moon's surface.

The big event started with a partial eclipse Sunday (May 15) at 10:28 p.m. EDT (0228 GMT on Monday, May 16), according to TimeandDate.com. The Blood Moon peak around 12:11 a.m. EDT (0411 GMT), with the eclipse ending at 1:55 a.m. EDT (0555 GMT). 

A penumbral eclipse, which happens when the moon passes into the edge of Earth's shadow, began and ended roughly an hour after the partial eclipse in New Zealand, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. This produced a more subtle effect, as the light shadow of the Earth fell upon the moon, that was only visible in some conditions.

The red color was very apparent in this LiveScience reader photo taken by Robyn and Mike Morris from San Bruno, Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico.

The Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse was visible from Yucatán, Mexico on May 15-16, 2022.

The Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse was visible from Yucatán, Mexico on May 15-16, 2022.  (Image credit: Robyn and Mike Morris)

From Houston, reader Rukhsar Mahmood captured the moon just before it began to be covered by the Earth's shadow.

"The experience was great," Mahmood wrote. "I enjoyed watching the moon looking so big in the evening, and it started getting smaller. Then it started to get covered by this red/black shield, and slowly, the whole moon was covered and the moonlight was nowhere in sight."

You can see the haunting lunar image below.

The full Flower Moon captured in Houston, just before a Blood Moon eclipse on May 15, 2022.

The full Flower Moon captured in Houston, just before a Blood Moon eclipse on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Rukhsar Mahmood )

The full ruddy color of the Blood Moon was captured in this reader photo from Gregg Collins in Bend, Oregon.

The Super Flower Blood Moon of May 15 to 16 visible from Bend, Oregon.

The Super Flower Blood Moon of May 15 to 16 visible from Bend, Oregon. (Image credit: Gregg Collins)
A reader in Ottawa, Canada took a picture of the lunar eclipse over the rooftops on May 15, 2022.

A reader in Ottawa, Canada took a picture of the lunar eclipse over the rooftops on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Reader Supplied)

The moon is seen during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, on May 15 2022.

The moon is seen during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, on May 15 2022.  (Image credit: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

The second (and final) lunar eclipse this year will take place Nov. 8, 2022 with at least partial visibility from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, the Arctic and most of South America. Our sister website, Space.com, also has eclipses further in the future.

Editor's Note: If you snap an amazing lunar eclipse photo and would like to share it with Live Science readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to community@livescience.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell is a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com, along with several other science publications. She is one of a handful of Canadian reporters who specializes in space reporting. Elizabeth has a Bachelor of Journalism, Science Concentration at Carleton University (Canada) and an M.Sc. Space Studies (distance) at the University of North Dakota. Elizabeth became a full-time freelancer after earning her M.Sc. in 2012. She reported on three space shuttle launches in person and once spent two weeks in an isolated Utah facility pretending to be a Martian.