Trending

In Photos: Young Couple Buried 4,000 Years Ago in Kazakhstan

By History 

Face to Face

The bodies of a young man and woman, possibly in their teens, have been found buried facing each other in a cemetery that dates back about 4,000 years in Kazakhstan. It's possible they were a couple in a romantic relationship.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

The bodies of a young man and woman, possibly in their teens, have been found buried facing each other in a cemetery that dates back about 4,000 years in Kazakhstan. It's possible they were a couple in a romantic relationship. [Read more about the burial and excavation]

Gold jewelry

Buried with jewelry, some it made of gold, they may have been elite members of society. Archaeologists aren't sure what killed them.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

Buried with jewelry, some it made of gold, they may have been elite members of society. Archaeologists aren't sure what killed them.

Rich grave goods

A large gold ring that was likely worn as a bracelet. The richness of the jewelry in the grave reveals the wealth of the people who buried this possible couple.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

A large gold ring that was likely worn as a bracelet. The richness of the jewelry in the grave reveals the wealth of the people who buried this possible couple.

Teen couple?

The bodies were found in a cemetery that contains the remains of humans and horses. Excavations and analysis are ongoing. While some media reports have claimed that a "priestess" was buried near the man and woman, a statement from the archaeologists makes

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

The bodies were found in a cemetery that contains the remains of humans and horses. Excavations and analysis are ongoing. While some media reports have claimed that a "priestess" was buried near the man and woman, a statement from the archaeologists makes no mention of this.

Mysterious artifact

A variety of artifacts were found buried with the man and woman. It's not clear what this artifact was used for, and analysis is ongoing.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

A variety of artifacts were found buried with the man and woman. It's not clear what this artifact was used for, and analysis is ongoing.

Pottery

Numerous ceramics were buried with the man and woman. This piece of pottery has an interesting design.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

Numerous ceramics were buried with the man and woman. This piece of pottery has an interesting design.

In the cemetery

An intact pot found near the man and woman.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

An intact pot found near the man and woman.

Bone analysis

Excavating, identifying and analyzing all the bones found in the cemetery will take time.

(Image credit: Courtesy Karaganda regional government)

Excavating, identifying and analyzing all the bones found in the cemetery will take time.