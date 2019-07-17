Photos: Israel's Largest Neolithic Excavation

Neolithic site

Archaeologists are excavating the largest known Neolithic site in Israel.



Ancient settlement

The site is about 9,000 years old. It was likely a crop-farming community that also kept goats and other animals.

Big excavation

Archaeologists Hamoudi Khalaily (right) and Jacob Vardi (left), directors of the excavations at Motza on behalf of the Antiquities Authority, inspect the site.

Stone figurine

A 9,000-year-old figurine found at the site that depicts a human face.

An ox

A stone figurine of an ox found at the Neolithic site.

Obsidian beads

Archaeologists found beads made of obsidian (volcanic glass) at the site that came from Anatolia, which is now modern-day Turkey.

Little bracelets

The archaeologists unearthed many small bracelets, which were likely worn on the upper arm by children.

Flint knife

This flint knife is one of the thousands of flint tools found at the Neolithic site.

Spearhead

Other groups continued to use the site after the Neolithic. This spearhead — found buried in a warrior's tomb — dates to the middle Bronze Age.

Stony site

Archaeologists excavate the stony site.

Bird's-eye view

Archaeologists have covered part of the site with a tent to protect it from the elements.