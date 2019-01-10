Photos: Decapitated Romans Found in Ancient Cemetery

Cemetery excavation

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

Archaeologists surveyed an area in Suffolk, England ahead of the construction of a residential development. They were surprised to find a Roman cemetery with at least 52 burials that dated to the fourth century A.D.

Here, archaeologists are seen cleaning and recording the Roman burials. [Read the full story about the Roman cemetery]

Decapitated heads

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

Of the 52 skeletons, 17 had been decapitated just after they died.

"The incisions through the neck were post-mortem and were neatly placed just behind the jaw," Andy Peachey, an archaeologist with Archaeological Solutions, which excavated the site, told Live Science. "An execution would cut lower through the neck and with violent force, and this is not present anywhere."

This particular grave has a decapitated skeleton and the skull of a second decapitation, possibly from a neighboring grave.

Still intact

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

Not all of the skeletons were decapitated. Here, an archaeologist prepares to lift and pack human remains.

Bone comb

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

Except for two graves, none of the skeletons were buried with any grave goods. These graves contained decorative Roman bone combs, and likely belonged to women.

Length and width

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

An archaeologist measures and records the dimensions of one of the skeletons. The skeletons in the cemetery were an even mix of middle-aged men and women, with a couple of younger individuals who died when they were about 10 years old.

Grave artifact

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

This decapitated Roman body has a bone comb on its pelvis.

Bent knee

(Image credit: Archaeological Solutions)

Another decapitated Roman skeleton, which has its head placed under one knee. It's unclear why these bodies were decapitated, but it was likely a funerary rite associated with a particular group within the local population, Peachey said. [Read the full story about the Roman cemetery]