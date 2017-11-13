Farming remains
Archaeologists have dated the buildings on the site to between 300 AD and 600 AD, several hundred year before the development of Jelling as a center of Viking Age power by the Danish king Harald Bluetooth in the 10th century.
Pre-development studies
A team of up to five archaeologists from Vejle Museums in Southern Denmark spent the last year conducting excavations at the site.
Further scientific studies on their findings will continue for years to come.
Evidence of a settlement
Only the outlines of the holes and mineral traces of the wooden posts that stood in them remain after the centuries underground.
Tens of thousands of holes
Researchers say it is by far the largest early medieval village excavated in Denmark.
Family dwellings
Each longhouse would have been the center of a family farm, along with many smaller buildings such as granaries, workplaces and sheds.
Framing for perspective
The largest buildings, the longhouses, are about 33 meters (108 feet) long and 5.5 meters (18 feet wide).
Farming community
The inhabitants would have farmed the land around their farmsteads, and grazed their animals in nearby pastureland and in open forests.
Workshops
This piece of pottery was found in one of the post holes.
There are also indications that iron was produced from bog soil in ovens at the site, and that one building may have been a smithy where the metal was worked.
Early medieval finds
This image shows a modern reconstruction of one such early medieval settlement, at Jernaldermiljøet in Vingsted, Denmark.
Older than Vikings
Bluetooth placed these runestones, known as the Jelling Stones, at the sire, to mark his introduction of the Christian religion to Denmark.
But the early medieval village excavated by archaeologists on the outskirts of the town predates the Viking era by many centuries, and is not thought to be directly connected.