In Photos: Mysterious Stone Structures in Saudi Arabia

Strange structuresAbout 400 mysterious stone structures which archaeologists call "gates," based off of their loose resemblance to "old fashioned field gates," have been discovered in Saudi Arabia. Made of low stone walls that are sometimes built in a rectangular shape the purpose and exact date of the gates are unknown although researchers believe that they date back thousands of years. This picture shows several gates found clustered together. The "gate" at bottom right is about 1200 feet long. To put this in comparison an NFL football field is 360 feet long.
The gates come in a number of different shapes and sizes. Some of the gates, which archaeologists call "I-type" gates, contain one wall with heaps of rock at the ends of the wall. Two I-type gates, built side by side, can be seen in this picture along with other gates.
Another cluster of gates. The longest gate in this picture is about 950 feet. Why the gates cluster together is unknown. The gates tend to be located in lavafields that are inhospitable for human life. However thousands of years ago these areas would have been wetter and contained more life.
Other types of stone structures have also been found in Saudi Arabia. Often these stone structures are built on top of or even inside gates. This suggests that the gates are older than the other stone structures. This picture shows a gate that has a triangle stone structure with heaps of stone that lead to a bullseye shaped stone structure (possibly a tomb).
