In Photos: Mysterious Stone Structures in Saudi Arabia

Strange structures

About 400 mysterious stone structures which archaeologists call "gates," based off of their loose resemblance to "old fashioned field gates," have been discovered in Saudi Arabia. Made of low stone walls that are sometimes built in a rectangular shape the purpose and exact date of the gates are unknown although researchers believe that they date back thousands of years. This picture shows several gates found clustered together. The "gate" at bottom right is about 1200 feet long. To put this in comparison an NFL football field is 360 feet long.