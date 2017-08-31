Eclipse Fever grips Jackson, Wyoming.
Eclipse signage at one of the Grand Tetons NP Visitor Centers.
The partial eclipse phase between contacts 1 and 2. A line of sunspots in the center of the solar disk were eventually covered by the moon.
The corona—the sun’s atmosphere—during totality.
The solar disk at 1/4000 shutter speed. Solar prominences are visible on the right side of the sun.
A close-up of the solar prominences.
Some creative car art for the eclipse.
Enjoying a hearty meal at Dornans Chuckwagon-Grill. This picture was the Instagram picture that helped secure a reservation near the center of the eclipse track.
The author setting out at 3 a.m. for Grand Teton National Park.
The author setting up his camera
Fellow eclipse chasers at Dornan’s
Author with American-made eclipse glasses.
Snapping photos during totality
Author in front of Grand Tetons.
