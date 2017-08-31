Eclipse fever in Jackson Hole

Credit: John Delaney

Eclipse Fever grips Jackson, Wyoming.

Eclipse preparations in Grand Teton

Credit: John Delaney

Eclipse signage at one of the Grand Tetons NP Visitor Centers.

Partial Eclipse

Credit: John Delaney

The partial eclipse phase between contacts 1 and 2. A line of sunspots in the center of the solar disk were eventually covered by the moon.

Sun's corona

Credit: John Delaney

The corona—the sun’s atmosphere—during totality.

Solar disk

Credit: John Delaney

The solar disk at 1/4000 shutter speed. Solar prominences are visible on the right side of the sun.

Solar prominences

Credit: John Delaney

A close-up of the solar prominences.

Eclipse-themed car art

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Some creative car art for the eclipse.

BBQ meal at Grand Teton

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Enjoying a hearty meal at Dornans Chuckwagon-Grill. This picture was the Instagram picture that helped secure a reservation near the center of the eclipse track.

Rising early for the eclipse

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

The author setting out at 3 a.m. for Grand Teton National Park.

Prepping for the eclipse

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

The author setting up his camera

Capturing the partial eclipse

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Fellow eclipse chasers at Dornan’s

Enjoying the view

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Author with American-made eclipse glasses.

Totality approaches

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Snapping photos during totality

At Grand Teton National Park

Credit: Birgitte Philippides-Delaney

Author in front of Grand Tetons.