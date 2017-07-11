Summer Health Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Season's Hazards

The balmy days of summer provide plenty of opportunity for adventure. But the season also brings with it a number of health woes, from sunburns to insect bites. Test your summer health knowledge with our 10-question quiz.
0 of questions
Rachael has been with Live Science since 2010. She has a masters degree in journalism from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology and a Master of Science in biology from the University of California, San Diego.