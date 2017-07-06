Searching for Amelia

Credit: TIGHAR

The disappearance of aviators Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan has been an unsolved mystery for nearly 80 years. "The Earhart Project," organized by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery, or "TIGHAR," is exploring Nikumaroro, an uninhabited island in the Republic of Kiribati, in the western Pacific Ocean, where Earhart is thought to have made an emergency landing. The project's team members, including scuba divers, remotely operated vehicle operators and land explorers, have been recording their daily activities and thoughts online, with accompanying photographs. [Read full story about the new search expedition]

Map

Credit: TIGHAR

Satellite photo of Nicumaroro taken July 2012.

Exploring

Credit: TIGHAR photo by Lonnie Schorer

Team member Ric sitting in the coral rubble during the second week of the expedition.

Teamwork

Credit: TIGHAR

Members of the ROV team working on the vehicle.

Itinerary

Credit: TIGHAR

Plotted course from Figi to Nikumaroro in the North Pacific Ocean.

Scuba

Credit: TIGHAR

The dive team looking for plane wreckage among corals and fish.

Off to investigate

Credit: TIGHAR

The dive team before they attempt three dives 140 feet deep in the ocean.

Headed to the island

Credit: TIGHAR photo by Laurie Rubin

The land team getting in a ferry that will take them to land.

A local

Credit: US Fish and Wildlife Services

A Sooty Tern on Howland Island.

A different view

Credit: TIGHAR photo by Laurie Rubin

Team member Mark controls a drone on the beach.