The disappearance of aviators Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan has been an unsolved mystery for nearly 80 years. "The Earhart Project," organized by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery, or "TIGHAR," is exploring Nikumaroro, an uninhabited island in the Republic of Kiribati, in the western Pacific Ocean, where Earhart is thought to have made an emergency landing. The project's team members, including scuba divers, remotely operated vehicle operators and land explorers, have been recording their daily activities and thoughts online, with accompanying photographs. [Read full story about the new search expedition]
Satellite photo of Nicumaroro taken July 2012.
Team member Ric sitting in the coral rubble during the second week of the expedition.
Members of the ROV team working on the vehicle.
Plotted course from Figi to Nikumaroro in the North Pacific Ocean.
The dive team looking for plane wreckage among corals and fish.
The dive team before they attempt three dives 140 feet deep in the ocean.
The land team getting in a ferry that will take them to land.
A Sooty Tern on Howland Island.
Team member Mark controls a drone on the beach.