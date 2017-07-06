The disappearance of aviators Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan has been an unsolved mystery for nearly 80 years. "The Earhart Project," organized by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery, or "TIGHAR," is exploring Nikumaroro, an uninhabited island in the Republic of Kiribati, in the western Pacific Ocean, where Earhart is thought to have made an emergency landing. The project's team members, including scuba divers, remotely operated vehicle operators and land explorers, have been recording their daily activities and thoughts online, with accompanying photographs. [Read full story about the new search expedition]