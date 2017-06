In Photos: Century-Old Sunken Ship Found

During an underwater search off the coast of California, researchers found the wreck a U.S. Coast Guard ship that sank 100 years ago. Though the vessel is now just a steel skeleton at the bottom of the seafloor, the researchers were able to identify it as the McCulloch. [ Read the full story on the McCulloch shipwreck The McCulloch had a 20-year career that included battles in the Spanish-American war and patrols along the Alaskan coast. The ship met its end on the foggy morning of June 13, 1917, when it collided with the SS Governor, a passenger steamship.