In Photos: WWII Ship Discovered 77 Years After It Sank

WWII destroyer

The wreck of an Italian naval ship has been discovered nearly 77 years after it sank during World War II. The naval destroyer IT Artigliere was found more than 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) underwater in the Mediterranean Sea.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's private company Vulcan Inc. announced that the finding was made in March by the company's research vessel (R/V) Petrel. [Read full story about the shipwreck's discovery]

Sunk in battle

The IT Artigliere was damaged during the 1940 Battle of Cape Passero, a WWII sea battle between the British Navy and the Italian Royal Navy (known as the Regina Marina). According to historians, the IT Artigliere's commander and most of its crew were killed when the ship sank.

In good condition

The R/V Petrel found the shipwreck in "amazingly good condition," according to David Reams, senior director for Paul Allen's maritime operations. The IT Artigliere was upright, and had experienced little corrosion or encrustation thanks to the cold, deep waters.

Letters on the hull

A remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) from the R/V Petrel captured images of the wreck, which showed the letters "AR" on the hull. This documentation, along with the location of the wreck, enabled Italian naval authorities to confirm the sunken destroyer's identity.

Protecting the war grave

The war grave of the IT Artigliere was left undisturbed, according to the R/V Petrel team. In respect of the ship's crew and surviving family members, the Italian government will not publically reveal the precise location of the IT Artigliere.

R/V Petrel

The R/V Petrel uses underwater technology for a host of missions, ranging from locating shipwrecks to exploring ocean ecosystems, according to Vulcan researchers. For example, an August 2015 mission included the retrieval of the historic bell from the HMS Hood wreckage in the North Atlantic. The bell was presented to the British Navy as a memorial for the lives lost.

Wrecks from other battles

Another discovery made by the R/V Petrel was the wreck of the Japanese battleship Musashi. In March 2015, the legendary battleship was found off the coast of the Philippines. One of the biggest battleships ever built, the Musashi carried six to seven float planes that launched from a catapult system.

Musashi underwater tour

The R/V Petrel team also provided an underwater tour of the sunken Musashi. One feature included this wheel, which was on a valve that would have been from a lower engineering area.