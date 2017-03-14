Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein! Genius Scientist Turns 138 Years Old Today

It's Albert Einstein's birthday today! The famed scientist, known for his many breakthroughs in physics, would have been 138 years old today.

Einstein was born in Germany in 1879, and would go on to become one of the world's most well-known scientists. The theoretical physicist's most famous achievements include his general theory of relativity, in which he described gravity as a fundamental property of space-time, and his work on special relativity, which included his theory on the relationship between space and time. More than 60 years after Einstein's death, his research is continues to inspire new discoveries and generations of scientists. [8 Ways You Can See Einstein's Theory of Relativity in Real Life]

Einstein's famous equation E=mc^2 describes the relationship between mass and energy, and helped the physicist come to the surprising conclusion that mass and energy are interchangeable. This simple equation, which showed that mass can be converted into energy, eventually led to the development of atomic bombs and nuclear power reactors.

To honor the scientist, National Geographic Channel is airing a new 10-part television series next month titled "Genius," which details the renowned physicist's personal life and storied career. The show, starring actor Geoffrey Rush, will debut on April 25.

