American Counties at Risk of Flooding from Climate Change

A recent study revealed that roughly 13 million Americans could be at risk from risiing seas caused by climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that seas could rise up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) by 2100 in the worst-case scenario, and at least 3-feet (0.9 m) in more optimistic scenarios. Based on projections of population growth in these areas, the worst-case scenario will lead to 13 million climate change refugees in the continental U.S., the study suggests, while a lower sea level rise will displace 4.2 million people in the continental U.S.

Nearly half of the people affected will live in Florida, and under the highest sea level rise, a third of the county of Miami could be forced to relocate, the study suggests. From Miami-Dade County to San Mateo, California, here is the list of places at biggest risk. [Read the full story on the climate change refugees]