Drunk Driving Rates by State

By Health 

A new survey of risk-taking behavior has found stark differences in how often people drink and drive. At the top of the list of states is Hawaii, while people in the Midwest had some of the highest drunk driving rates among the major regions of the U.S.

The numbers below are the reported in number of drunk-driving incidents per 1,000 people in the population. [Read full story on drunk driving by state.]

1.    Alabama                                                        539

2.    Alaska                                                            N/A

3.    Arizona                                                          300

4.    Arkansas                                                       N/A

5.    California                                                     375

6.    Colorado                                                      477

7.    Connecticut                                                 558

8.    Delaware                                                     729

9.    District of Columbia                                   409

10.Florida                                                          539

11.Georgia                                                         491

12.Hawaii                                                          995

13.Idaho                                                            362

14.Illinois                                                          475

15.Indiana                                                         432

16.Iowa                                                             715

17.Kansas                                                          482

18.Kentucky                                                      388

19.Louisiana                                                      811

20.Maine                                                           324

21.Maryland                                                      527

22.Massachusetts                                              510

23.Michigan                                                      497

24.Minnesota                                                    646

25.Mississippi                                                   N/A

26.Missouri                                                      569

27.Montana                                                      885

28.Nebraska                                                     955

29.Nevada                                                        489

30.New Hampshire                                          313

31.New Jersey                                                 360

32.New Mexico                                               273

33.New York                                                   372

34.North Carolina                                            389

35.North Dakota                                              855

36.Ohio                                                            566

37.Oklahoma                                                   467

38.Oregon                                                        285

39.Pennsylvania                                               701

40.Rhode Island                                               522

41.South Carolina                                            663

42.South Dakota                                              733

43.Tennessee                                                   N/A

44.Texas                                                          703

45.Utah                                                            217

46.Vermont                                                      881

47.Virginia                                                       308

48.Washington                                                 706

49.West Virginia                                              N/A

50.Wisconsin                                                    828

51.Wyoming                                                     807

