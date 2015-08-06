Drunk Driving Rates by State

A new survey of risk-taking behavior has found stark differences in how often people drink and drive. At the top of the list of states is Hawaii, while people in the Midwest had some of the highest drunk driving rates among the major regions of the U.S.
The numbers below are the reported in number of drunk-driving incidents per 1,000 people in the population. [Read full story on drunk driving by state.]
1. Alabama 539
2. Alaska N/A
3. Arizona 300
4. Arkansas N/A
5. California 375
6. Colorado 477
7. Connecticut 558
8. Delaware 729
9. District of Columbia 409
10.Florida 539
11.Georgia 491
12.Hawaii 995
13.Idaho 362
14.Illinois 475
15.Indiana 432
16.Iowa 715
17.Kansas 482
18.Kentucky 388
19.Louisiana 811
20.Maine 324
21.Maryland 527
22.Massachusetts 510
23.Michigan 497
24.Minnesota 646
25.Mississippi N/A
26.Missouri 569
27.Montana 885
28.Nebraska 955
29.Nevada 489
30.New Hampshire 313
31.New Jersey 360
32.New Mexico 273
33.New York 372
34.North Carolina 389
35.North Dakota 855
36.Ohio 566
37.Oklahoma 467
38.Oregon 285
39.Pennsylvania 701
40.Rhode Island 522
41.South Carolina 663
42.South Dakota 733
43.Tennessee N/A
44.Texas 703
45.Utah 217
46.Vermont 881
47.Virginia 308
48.Washington 706
49.West Virginia N/A
50.Wisconsin 828
51.Wyoming 807
Follow Tia Ghose on Twitter and Google+. Follow Live Science @livescience, Facebook & Google+.