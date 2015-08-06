Drunk Driving Rates by State

A new survey of risk-taking behavior has found stark differences in how often people drink and drive. At the top of the list of states is Hawaii, while people in the Midwest had some of the highest drunk driving rates among the major regions of the U.S.

The numbers below are the reported in number of drunk-driving incidents per 1,000 people in the population. [Read full story on drunk driving by state.]

1. Alabama 539

2. Alaska N/A

3. Arizona 300

4. Arkansas N/A

5. California 375

6. Colorado 477

7. Connecticut 558

8. Delaware 729

9. District of Columbia 409

10.Florida 539

11.Georgia 491

12.Hawaii 995

13.Idaho 362

14.Illinois 475

15.Indiana 432

16.Iowa 715

17.Kansas 482

18.Kentucky 388

19.Louisiana 811

20.Maine 324

21.Maryland 527

22.Massachusetts 510

23.Michigan 497

24.Minnesota 646

25.Mississippi N/A

26.Missouri 569

27.Montana 885

28.Nebraska 955

29.Nevada 489

30.New Hampshire 313

31.New Jersey 360

32.New Mexico 273

33.New York 372

34.North Carolina 389

35.North Dakota 855

36.Ohio 566

37.Oklahoma 467

38.Oregon 285

39.Pennsylvania 701

40.Rhode Island 522

41.South Carolina 663

42.South Dakota 733

43.Tennessee N/A

44.Texas 703

45.Utah 217

46.Vermont 881

47.Virginia 308

48.Washington 706

49.West Virginia N/A

50.Wisconsin 828

51.Wyoming 807

