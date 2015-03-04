WWII Shipwreck: Haunting Photos of the Battleship Musashi's Remains

The sunken remains of the Japanese battleship Musashi were found in the Sibuyan Sea, off the coast of the Philippines, according to an announcement made this week by billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The tech innovator has been leading an expedition to find the World War II battleship, which sunk on Oct. 24, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Check out these haunting photos of the Musashi shipwreck. [Read full story about the battleship Musashi]

The bow

This is the bow of the Japanese battleship Musashi. The bow would have featured a large teak chrysanthemum, the Imperial Seal of Japan. (Credit: Paul Allen)

The wheel

A wheel on a valve that would have been from a lower engineering area that contains some yet-to-be-translated writing. (Credit: Paul Allen)

Float planes

The battleship Musashi carried six to seven float planes that launched from this catapult system. The planes were either Mitsubishi F1M2s or Aichi E13A. (Credit: Paul Allen)

Fire power

This is believed to be a 5-inch (12.7 centimeters) gun turret. (Credit: Paul Allen)

More guns

This photo shows the main turret for an 18-inch (46 centimeters) gun. (Credit: Paul Allen)

Anchors

The battleship Musashi carried two 15-ton anchors. The starboard anchor remains in place underwater. (Credit: Paul Allen)

Follow us @livescience, Facebook & Google+.