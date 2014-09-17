Photos: 3,300-Year-Old Egyptian Hairstyles Revealed

Amarna cemetery hairstyle discovery

Researchers working at a cemetery in an ancient city which we now call “Amarna” have discovered several individuals whose hairstyles are still intact. This image shows a woman who was buried with an incredibly elaborate hairstyle that includes 70 extensions fastened in different layers and heights on her head. She, and the other individuals in this photo gallery, would have lived more than 3,300 years ago. [Read full story]

Amarna cemetery dyed hair

This woman's gray hair appears to have been dyed orange-red. A flowering plant called henna may have been used to achieve this. Researchers are not completely certain that the colors seen in this image are the result of hair dye and research is being conducted to determine this. If this woman did dye her hair orange-red it may have been because her hair was turning gray. [Read full story]

Amarna hairstyle curls

Research has revealed that, at Amarna, curling hair around the ears was popular. This image shows a fine example of this. [Read full story]

Amarna hairstyle extensions

This person was buried with a hairstyle that includes many extensions. A textile can also be seen that may have been used as a skull cap. [Read full story]

Archaeologist Jolanda Bos, Amarna cemetery

Archaeologist Jolanda Bos, pictured here, has been studying the hairstyles found at Amarna. This image shows her working on one of the skulls. Some of the hairstyles were found in a brittle condition while, in other instances, the preservation was excellent. [Read full story]

Amarna hairstyle wraps

To conserve the hairstyles paper was wrapped around the skulls both vertically and horizontally. The paper was then closed with tape. This wrapping protected the hair, preventing it from shifting, while allowing researchers to continue studying other aspects of the skull, such as the teeth. [Read full story]

El-Amarna, Egpyt

Amarna was built more than 3,300 years ago by Akhenaten. He was a revolutionary pharaoh who focussed Egyptian religion around the worship of the sun disk, the Aten. The city was abandoned not long after he died. Excavations at Amarna are ongoing and are being carried out by the Amarna Project, supported by the Amarna Trust. This image shows part of the ancient city.