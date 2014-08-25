Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have given the world computers that can beat people at chess and “Jeopardy!,” as well as drive cars and manage calendars. But despite the progress, engineers are still years away from developing machines that are self-aware. Some believe the resulting technological singularity will eradicate poverty and disease, while others warn it could endanger human survival.
History of A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)