The Most & Least Religious US States

States across the South and Utah once again keep their high ranking on an annual list of the most religious U.S. states. Vermont leads the pack of least religious states.

The polling organization Gallup surveyed 174,699 adults across the nation between Jan. 2 and Dec. 29, 2013, asking whether religion is an important part of their daily lives and whether they regularly attend religious services. The results were largely unchanged from years past: Mississippi was the most religious state with 61 percent of its residents labeled as "very religious," while in Vermont, the least religious state, just 22 percent of people were classified as "very religious."

The full list of U.S. states and the District of Columbia, ranked by the most religious to least, is below. Read the full story here.

Mississippi: 61 percent

Utah: 60 percent

Alabama: 57 percent

Louisiana: 56 percent

South Carolina: 54 percent

Tennessee: 54 percent

Georgia: 52 percent

Arkansas: 51 percent

North Carolina: 50 percent

Oklahoma: 49 percent

Kentucky: 49 percent

Texas: 48 percent

Idaho: 47 percent

Nebraska: 47 percent

Kansas: 47 percent

South Dakota: 46 percent

North Dakota: 46 percent

Indiana: 46 percent

Missouri: 44 percent

Virginia: 44 percent

Iowa: 43 percent

West Virginia: 42 percent

Florida: 42 percent

Minnesota: 42 percent

Ohio: 41 percent

New Mexico: 41 percent

Pennsylvania: 41 percent

Michigan: 41 percent

Illinois: 39 percent

Maryland: 39 percent

Wisconsin: 38 percent

Montana: 38 percent

Alaska: 38 percent

Wyoming: 36 percent

New Jersey: 36 percent

Delaware: 36 percent

Arizona: 36 percent

Colorado: 35 percent

Rhode Island: 34 percent

California: 34 percent

New York: 34 percent

District of Columbia: 32 percent

Hawaii: 32 percent

Connecticut: 32 percent

Washington: 32 percent

Nevada: 32 percent

Oregon: 31 percent

Massachusetts: 28 percent

Maine: 24 percent

New Hampshire: 24 percent

Vermont: 22 percent

Editor's Note: This article was updated to include the fact that Washington, D.C., is not a U.S. state.

